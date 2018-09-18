Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar condemns hurling of footwear

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday strongly condemned hurling of a footwear at Periyar  statue here by a person while leaders of political parties were paying homage. 

Published: 18th September 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

D Jayakumar addresses the media (File Photo by special arrangement).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday strongly condemned hurling of a footwear at Periyar  statue here by a person while leaders of political parties were paying homage. Stating that it was indeed an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu, the minister said the person involved in this crime would be punished as per law.

Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said,“H Raja is speaking like an eccentric person. A true Hindu would never insult other religions. Hinduism is a natural religion and as such there is no need for anyone to work for its growth or protection.” 

He said Raja was desperate that BJP should grow in Tamil Nadu. But such efforts would not bear fruit for his party. Such activities of Raja would further bring down that party. Whoever instigates communalism will not have a place in Tamil Nadu, he said. 

The person who hurled a footwear at Periyar statue on Anna Salai on Monday should be detained under the National Security Act, DMK president MK Stalin, has said. In a statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the accused should be arrested under non-bailable provisions and remanded to custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
D Jayakumar TTV Dhinakaran

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo