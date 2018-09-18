Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar condemns hurling of footwear

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Monday strongly condemned hurling of a footwear at Periyar statue here by a person while leaders of political parties were paying homage. Stating that it was indeed an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu, the minister said the person involved in this crime would be punished as per law.

Meanwhile, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran said,“H Raja is speaking like an eccentric person. A true Hindu would never insult other religions. Hinduism is a natural religion and as such there is no need for anyone to work for its growth or protection.”

He said Raja was desperate that BJP should grow in Tamil Nadu. But such efforts would not bear fruit for his party. Such activities of Raja would further bring down that party. Whoever instigates communalism will not have a place in Tamil Nadu, he said.

The person who hurled a footwear at Periyar statue on Anna Salai on Monday should be detained under the National Security Act, DMK president MK Stalin, has said. In a statement, MDMK general secretary Vaiko said the accused should be arrested under non-bailable provisions and remanded to custody.