Tamil Nadu likely to receive more rain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With a low pressure area likely to form in central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the State is expected to receive more rain. Strong winds with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 50-55 kmph occasionally will be witnessed off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Meteorological department officials said the sea condition will be rough to very rough over and around Andaman and Nicobar islands. Fishermen had been advised not to venture into sea around Andaman and Nicobar islands for the next three days. Fishermen off North Andhra Pradesh coast have been asked not to go for fishing for the next four days.

S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said a low pressure area is likely to develop over central and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards north Andhra Pradeh and south Odisha coast during next 48 hours.

“Under the influence of the system, Tamil Nadu will get heavy rain in isolated areas. Weather in Chennai will continue to remain pleasant and cloudy with intermediate rainfall,” he said. Rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday showed Thanjavur receiving the highest rainfall in the State with 11 cm followed by Chennai suburbs like Poonamallee, Puzhal, Thamaraipakkam, Poondi, Meenambakkam and Chembarabakkam, and Anna University receiving 7 cm to 3 cm of rainfall. Many parts of Chennai reported water logging due to heavy overnight downpour.