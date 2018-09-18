Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu likely to receive more rain

Meteorological department officials said the sea condition will be rough to very rough over and around Andaman and Nicobar islands.

Published: 18th September 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Representative image: Two men take cover under a polythene sheet during the rain (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : With a low pressure area likely to form in central Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the State is expected to receive more rain. Strong winds with speeds reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 50-55 kmph occasionally will be witnessed off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts.

Meteorological department officials said the sea condition will be rough to very rough over and around Andaman and Nicobar islands. Fishermen had been advised not to venture into sea around Andaman and Nicobar islands for the next three days. Fishermen off North Andhra Pradesh coast have been asked not to go for fishing for the next four days.

S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said a low pressure area is likely to develop over central  and adjoining North Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to concentrate into a depression and move towards north Andhra Pradeh and south Odisha coast during next 48 hours. 

“Under the influence of the system, Tamil Nadu will get heavy rain in isolated areas. Weather in Chennai will continue to remain pleasant and cloudy with intermediate rainfall,” he said. Rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Monday showed Thanjavur receiving the highest rainfall in the State with 11 cm followed by Chennai suburbs like Poonamallee, Puzhal, Thamaraipakkam, Poondi, Meenambakkam and Chembarabakkam, and Anna University receiving 7 cm to 3 cm of rainfall. Many parts of Chennai  reported water logging due to heavy overnight downpour.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu rain Monsoon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo