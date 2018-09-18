Two per cent DA hike for government staff, pensioners in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced two per cent hike in dearness allowance for the 18 lakh State government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1.With this, the DA would go up from seven per cent to nine per cent. Last time the DA hike was effected from April 12.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the measure would incur an additional expenditure of `1,157 crore to the State government. Due to the hike, government employees would get an increase of `314 to `4,500 in their salaries while pensioners and family pensioners would get an increase in their pension from `157 to `2,250 per month.

While the hike for July and August would be given as arrears, the hike for September and the coming months would be paid in cash. The DA increase follows the recent Central government announcement that its employees would get a two per cent DA hike.

The hike will also apply to teaching and non-teaching staff working in aided and educational institutions, employees under local bodies, employees governed by University Grants Commission / All India Council for Technical Education scales of pay, teachers/physical education director/libraries in government and aided polytechnics, and special diploma institutions, village assistants in revenue department, noon-meal organisers, child welfare organisers, anganwadi workers, cooks, helpers, panchayat secretaries/clerks in village panchayat under rural development and panchayat raj department and sanitary workers drawing special time scale pay.

CM orders release of water from Amaravathi dam

Chennai: Accepting the requests of farmers in Tirupur and Karur districts, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday ordered release of water from Amaravathi dam from September 20 to December 4 with sufficient interval. It would benefit 47,117 acres in ayacut areas in Tirupur and Karur districts.

AIADMK MLAs donate `1.13 cr to Kerala flood relief fund

Chennai: Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal on Monday handed over demand drafts to the tune of `1.13 crore, the contribution of AIADMK MLAs towards the Kerala Flood Relief Fund, to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, at the Secretariat. Those who contributed include Speaker Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Government Whip S Rajendran, AIADMK MLAs and nominated member Nancy Ann Cynthia Francis.