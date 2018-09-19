Home States Tamil Nadu

37 foresters promoted in Tamil Nadu

Welcoming the order, Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association Coimbatore branch president K Sivaprakasam said that this time the promotion had happened without the influence of political leaders.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In a move that has been hailed for its lack of political influence, 37 foresters across the State were promoted as forest range officers (FRO) on Monday. Principal chief conservator of forests R K Upadhyay issued the order as the officers qualified for the post on August 15, 2017.

Welcoming the order, Tamil Nadu Forest Staff Association Coimbatore branch president K Sivaprakasam said that this time the promotion had happened without the influence of political leaders. While they had sought the promotion of 62 foresters as FROs, considering the government would promote current FROs as assistant conservator of forests, six months ago, only 37 were issued the orders. Hence, they were preparing to request for the promotion of the remaining 25 foresters, besides seeking the elevation of 30 FROs,” noted Sivaprakasam.

However, there were complaints about the government delaying promotion of guards as foresters over the past five years. “A total of 482 guards, across the four tiger reserves and 12 other forest circles in the State, were yet to be promoted as foresters because of which detection of crime was at a snail’s pace. Though the government formed a committee based on the High Court order to promote these 482 guards as FROs, the process has been delayed,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju