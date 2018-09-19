Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP National Secretary H Raja’s aides seek anticipatory bail

It is the case of the petitioners that they were merely villagers of Meiyyapuram and did not have any connection with the offence.

BJP national secretary H Raja arguing with police officials in Pudukkottai district on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Five BJP functionary, who were booked for making contemptuous remarks against the High Court and the police force in Meiyyapuram village in Pudukottai, along with BJP National Secretary H Raja, have filed an anticipatory bail petition before the Madurai Bench.

The petitioners -- M Vaithilingam, G Chockalingam, P Perumal, C Radhakrishnan and M Rathinam -- submitted that one Ganesan belonging to Hindu Munnani from Meiyyapuram in Pudukottai had sought permission from the High Court Bench to conduct Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrations in his village on September 15, and the same was granted under certain conditions.

They stated that on September 15, National Secretary of BJP H Raja, who came to the celebration, accompanied by Ganesan and several other members of Hindu Munnani, questioned as to why no stage was set up. He later reportedly criticised the High Court, and castigated the police force for using filthy language.

It is the case of the petitioners that they were merely villagers of Meiyyapuram and did not have any connection with the offence. They also claimed that the police implicated them by adding their names to the FIR.Expressing apprehension that the police were engaged in excessive arrests of Meiyyapuram villagers, the petitioners prayed the Court to grant them anticipatory bail.

The petitioners have been booked under IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 290 (public nuisance), 294(b) (uttering obscene words in public place), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty), 505 (1) (b) and (c) (making statements conducing to public mischief with intent to cause public fear or communal clash) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation).

