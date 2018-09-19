Home States Tamil Nadu

Crime story

A total of 23 drivers were arrested and nine lorries loaded with sand and debris seized by the police when they were trying to smuggle sand from a private site in Tiruvottriyur on Monday night.  

Published: 19th September 2018 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

9 lorries seized, 23 drivers held over sand smuggling
Chennai: A total of 23 drivers were arrested and nine lorries loaded with sand and debris seized by the police when they were trying to smuggle sand from a private site in Tiruvottriyur on Monday night.  
A senior police officer said, “During investigation it was found that a vehicle manufacturing plant’s building was recently demolished on the private six-acre site. These lorries were assigned to clear the debris. However, the drivers while clearing the debris also smuggled the sand which they were planning to sell for a higher price.”

2 DMK functionaries held in assault case
Chennai: Two DMK functionaries from Kancheepuram were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a member of the TMK on Sunday. The police said S Kannan (31) from Sivan Koodal at Sriperumbudur was assaulted by a five- member gang led by Kancheepuram DMK functionary Dhanasekaran around 8 pm on Sunday. He was admitted in a private hospital.  Kannan was the district secretary of the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. A complaint was lodged with the police who, in turn, arrested two DMK functionaries- Dhanasekaran and Perumal on Tuesday.

Nine more Puzhal prison staff transferred
Chennai: Nine more prison staff have been transferred to other central prisons in the state on administrate grounds on Tuesday.  A Kiruba Jeyasingh Ponraj, L Raj Kumar and M Serinthayapillai have been transferred to Vellore prison, L Suriya Narayanan and L Starlin Edison to Coimbatore prison and K Selvan and A Immanuvel to Salem prison. All the seven are grade-I warders of Central Prison- II, Puzhal.  Also, K Vetrivel has been transferred to sub-jail in Vaniyambadi and M Kannadhasan is posted to Borstal School, Ginjee. Both were chief head warders in Central Prison- II, Puzhal.

Rs 50K cash, laptop burgled from house
Chennai: Miscreants broke into two locked houses and decamped with around Rs 50,000 in cash and a laptop from one of the houses at Kumaran Nagar on Monday. The miscreants had also broken into the house of one Suresh and stole the valuables and escaped,” said a police source. The Kumaran Nagar police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Rs 2.8 cr worth unclaimed gold bars recovered
Chennai: Gold bars weighing around eight kg and valued at Rs 2.80 crore were recovered from a flight on Tuesday. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, acting on a tip off, found gold bars wrapped in a plastic bag under a seat inside the aeroplane. The flight had arrived from Singapore and was getting ready for take-off to Delhi. Since the gold was unclaimed, the officers suspected that the person carrying it had dropped the contraband, fearing arrest. Further investigations are on.

2 stolen temple idols recovered from lake
Chennai: A couple of days after two idols were stolen from the Kalyana Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram, two similar idols were recovered from a lake on Monday evening. “Around 6 pm, we received information that two idols were recovered from a lake near Palur. Fisherman Shankar told us that while casting his net, the two idols were caught along with plastic covers,” said a police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju