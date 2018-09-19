Crime story

By Express News Service

9 lorries seized, 23 drivers held over sand smuggling

Chennai: A total of 23 drivers were arrested and nine lorries loaded with sand and debris seized by the police when they were trying to smuggle sand from a private site in Tiruvottriyur on Monday night.

A senior police officer said, “During investigation it was found that a vehicle manufacturing plant’s building was recently demolished on the private six-acre site. These lorries were assigned to clear the debris. However, the drivers while clearing the debris also smuggled the sand which they were planning to sell for a higher price.”

2 DMK functionaries held in assault case

Chennai: Two DMK functionaries from Kancheepuram were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting a member of the TMK on Sunday. The police said S Kannan (31) from Sivan Koodal at Sriperumbudur was assaulted by a five- member gang led by Kancheepuram DMK functionary Dhanasekaran around 8 pm on Sunday. He was admitted in a private hospital. Kannan was the district secretary of the Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. A complaint was lodged with the police who, in turn, arrested two DMK functionaries- Dhanasekaran and Perumal on Tuesday.

Nine more Puzhal prison staff transferred

Chennai: Nine more prison staff have been transferred to other central prisons in the state on administrate grounds on Tuesday. A Kiruba Jeyasingh Ponraj, L Raj Kumar and M Serinthayapillai have been transferred to Vellore prison, L Suriya Narayanan and L Starlin Edison to Coimbatore prison and K Selvan and A Immanuvel to Salem prison. All the seven are grade-I warders of Central Prison- II, Puzhal. Also, K Vetrivel has been transferred to sub-jail in Vaniyambadi and M Kannadhasan is posted to Borstal School, Ginjee. Both were chief head warders in Central Prison- II, Puzhal.

Rs 50K cash, laptop burgled from house

Chennai: Miscreants broke into two locked houses and decamped with around Rs 50,000 in cash and a laptop from one of the houses at Kumaran Nagar on Monday. The miscreants had also broken into the house of one Suresh and stole the valuables and escaped,” said a police source. The Kumaran Nagar police have registered a case and further investigations are on.

Rs 2.8 cr worth unclaimed gold bars recovered

Chennai: Gold bars weighing around eight kg and valued at Rs 2.80 crore were recovered from a flight on Tuesday. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, acting on a tip off, found gold bars wrapped in a plastic bag under a seat inside the aeroplane. The flight had arrived from Singapore and was getting ready for take-off to Delhi. Since the gold was unclaimed, the officers suspected that the person carrying it had dropped the contraband, fearing arrest. Further investigations are on.

2 stolen temple idols recovered from lake

Chennai: A couple of days after two idols were stolen from the Kalyana Varadaraja Perumal temple in Kancheepuram, two similar idols were recovered from a lake on Monday evening. “Around 6 pm, we received information that two idols were recovered from a lake near Palur. Fisherman Shankar told us that while casting his net, the two idols were caught along with plastic covers,” said a police official.