DMK leader Kanimozhi tells Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai to treat Raja for mental illness

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The DMK women’s wing head and Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi said BJP national secretary H Raja was “mentally-ill” and asked party’s state president and “doctor” Tamilisai Soundararajan to treat him.

Speaking in Tindivanam during a protest, Kanimozhi said that the AIADMK government at the State, under Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami,arrested research scholar Lois Sofia while it spared H Raja as the party had indirectly supported the BJP.The Rajya Sabha MP also lamented that all the government departments were steeped in corruption under the AIADMK rule.

Alleging corruption even in “garbage”, Kanimozhi said that the Chief Minster could be awarded the title “corruption king”. Speaking to mediapersons, she said that there are corruption charges against all the ministers and the people were longing for an election soon.

DMK organised protests across the district on Tuesday, condemning AIADMK. Kanimozhi took part in a protest organised by Villupuram north district, led by district secretary cum Gingee MLA Masthan.

HR&CE officials condemn H Raja

Thanjavur, Tiruchy: The employees of HR&CE on Tuesday staged a protest in Thanjavur and Kumbakonam against BJP national secretary H Raja for his alleged remarks against HR&CE staff. Speaking at a public meeting at Vedachandur in Dindigul recently, Raja allegedly denigrated the HR &CE employees. In response, they demanded arrest of the BJP leader and said they would continue to protest till he was arrested.