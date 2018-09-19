Home States Tamil Nadu

Now, BJP national secretary H Raja asked to appear before Advocate General

Hence the applicant sought consent under section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 to file a contempt application against Raja.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader H Raja (Photo| File/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:More trouble is brewing for BJP national secretary H Raja after Advocate General Vijay Narayan issued notice for his personal appearance following a contempt petition filed by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazagam (TPDK) of Kancheepuram district for his alleged derogatory remarks against judiciary.
This comes in the wake of the Madras High Court initiating suo moto contempt proceedings against Raja in the case of using abusive language against police and judiciary during the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The Advocate General has issued notice to Raja for his personal appearance before him on October 3, 2018 after the TPDK  submitted that Raja with an intention scandalised and lowered the authority of the High Court which amounts to criminal contempt.

Stating that any act which hinders or impairs the judicial proceedings and interferes with the administration of justice constituted contempt of court, the petitioner submitted that in the present case Raja, in an indecent manner, scandalously called the order of the High Court equal to his withered hair which lowered the dignity and integrity of the High Court.

Hence the applicant sought consent under section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 to file a contempt application against Raja.

This is the second contempt application before Advocate General. Already a contempt application against Thanga Thamil Selvan, a disqualified MLA, is pending adjudication.

Scandalous remarks

The Madras High Court has initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against Raja in the case of using abusive language against police and judiciary during the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The Advocate General has issued notice to Raja for his personal appearance before him on October 3, 2018 after the TPDK  submitted that Raja with an intention scandalised and lowered the authority of the High Court which amounts to criminal contempt

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju