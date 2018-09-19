Now, BJP national secretary H Raja asked to appear before Advocate General

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:More trouble is brewing for BJP national secretary H Raja after Advocate General Vijay Narayan issued notice for his personal appearance following a contempt petition filed by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazagam (TPDK) of Kancheepuram district for his alleged derogatory remarks against judiciary.

This comes in the wake of the Madras High Court initiating suo moto contempt proceedings against Raja in the case of using abusive language against police and judiciary during the Ganesh idol immersion procession.

The Advocate General has issued notice to Raja for his personal appearance before him on October 3, 2018 after the TPDK submitted that Raja with an intention scandalised and lowered the authority of the High Court which amounts to criminal contempt.

Stating that any act which hinders or impairs the judicial proceedings and interferes with the administration of justice constituted contempt of court, the petitioner submitted that in the present case Raja, in an indecent manner, scandalously called the order of the High Court equal to his withered hair which lowered the dignity and integrity of the High Court.

Hence the applicant sought consent under section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 to file a contempt application against Raja.

This is the second contempt application before Advocate General. Already a contempt application against Thanga Thamil Selvan, a disqualified MLA, is pending adjudication.

Scandalous remarks

The Madras High Court has initiated suo moto contempt proceedings against Raja in the case of using abusive language against police and judiciary during the Ganesh idol immersion procession. The Advocate General has issued notice to Raja for his personal appearance before him on October 3, 2018 after the TPDK submitted that Raja with an intention scandalised and lowered the authority of the High Court which amounts to criminal contempt