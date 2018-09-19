Rs 2,165 monthly aid for baby rescued from drain

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The infant rescued from a Valasaravakkam drain on the Independence Day, will be provided a monthly State aid of Rs 2,165, according to an official statement. Handing over the baby boy, Sudanthiram, to Social Welfare Minister V Saroja, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar also announced that breast milk from the milk bank at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) would be given to the child.

The baby was discharged on Tuesday after being treated for bacterial infection, the statement said, adding that the baby had since recovered and his weight was now normal. The boy was rescued by Geetha, a resident of Valasaravakkam.