Rs 2,165 monthly aid for baby rescued from drain

The infant rescued from a Valasaravakkam drain on the Independence Day, will be provided a monthly State aid of Rs 2,165, according to an official statement.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar and Social Welfare Minister V Saroja during a function held to hand over the rescued child to department officials at Egmore Childrens Hospital in Chennai on Tuesday | Ashwin Prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The infant rescued from a Valasaravakkam drain on the Independence Day, will be provided a monthly State aid of Rs 2,165, according to an official statement. Handing over the baby boy, Sudanthiram, to Social Welfare Minister V Saroja, Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar also announced that breast milk from the milk bank at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) would be given to the child.

The baby was discharged on Tuesday after being treated for bacterial infection, the statement said, adding that the baby had since recovered and his weight was now normal. The boy was rescued by Geetha, a resident of Valasaravakkam.

