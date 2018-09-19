Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai meets man roughed up by BJP men

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the house of the autorickshaw driver, who was allegedly manhandled by her supporters for posing a question over the rising fuel prices while she was addressing reporters in Saidapet on Sunday night.

A video of her meeting the auto driver Kathir was posted in her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, which showed her offering sweets to him and his family members.“I do not belong to any political party. Since I’m an auto driver, I thought I will ask the question (about surge in fuel prices),” he told Tamilisai, adding that he had previously even helped the BJP in organising events.

BJP leader V Kalidas, who was seen pushing Kathir after he posed the question to Tamilisai, was also seen interacting with Kathir and family.Tamilisai maintained that she had been unaware of what happened behind her when she had been addressing the media on Sunday. The video clip that showed Kathir being shoved was criticised widely in social media platforms.