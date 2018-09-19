Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai meets man roughed up by BJP men

A video of her meeting the auto driver Kathir was posted in her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, which showed her offering sweets to him and his family members.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday visited the house of the autorickshaw driver, who was allegedly manhandled by her supporters for posing a question over the rising fuel prices while she was addressing reporters in Saidapet on Sunday night.

A video of her meeting the auto driver Kathir was posted in her official Twitter handle on Tuesday, which showed her offering sweets to him and his family members.“I do not belong to any political party. Since I’m an auto driver, I thought I will ask the question (about surge in fuel prices),” he told Tamilisai, adding that he had previously even helped the BJP in organising events.

BJP leader V Kalidas, who was seen pushing Kathir after he posed the question to Tamilisai, was also seen interacting with Kathir and family.Tamilisai maintained that she had been unaware of what happened behind her when she had been addressing the media on Sunday. The video clip that showed Kathir being shoved was criticised widely in social media platforms.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan BJP fuel price hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju