Home States Tamil Nadu

The New College principal: Madras University told not to interfere with posting

Mohanlal submitted that committee recommended by the UGC is unconstitutional, ultra vires and void as the college is a minority educational institution.

Published: 19th September 2018 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The University of Madras has been directed by the High Court to  not to interfere with the continuance of the new college principal Dr A Abdul Jabbar, whose qualification was not approved by the varsity as it wanted the college to follow the regulations of the University Grants Commission, 2010, which stipulated that a selection committee has to be constituted.

Justice Satrughana Pujahari passed the injunction after hearing the argument by senior counsel Isaac Mohanlal representing the petitioner secretary and correspondent of The New College, a minority institution, which challenged the university’s decision not to approve the qualification of the principal as it failed to abide by UGC norms to constitute the selection committee to choose the principal.

Mohanlal submitted that committee recommended by the UGC is unconstitutional, ultra vires and void as the college is a minority educational institution. Selection and appointment of teachers is one of the essential facets of the right of administration guaranteed to the minorities. The inclusion of outsiders like nominees of the Vice-Chancellor of the university, subject experts from outside (as per norms of the UGC selection committee) is a grave inroad into the rights of the minorities.

“The university failed to see that the formation of such selection committees which involved the participation of outsiders in the selection of teachers would not apply to the minority educational institutions. The law is well settled that the prescription of such committees amounts to infringement of the right of administration guaranteed to minorities. As far as the petitioner college is concerned, the selection and appointment of Principal and other staff is done by the managing committee of the college,” he submitted.

The judge also issued notices to advocate P Kavitha, representing the government, Directorate of Collegiate Education and Joint Director of Collegiate Education and Stalin Abhimanyu on behalf of the University.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras University

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Introducing Amitabh Bachchan's Khudabaksh from 'Thugs of Hindostan'
Audi unveils the eTron with an eye on Tesla
Gallery
The 2018 Emmy Awards was aired today and was hosted by SNL stars Colin Jost and Michael Che at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While all the stars rocked the red carpet with their looks and outfits here is our pick from the lot where the ladies rock
2018 Emmys: Here are the Best Dressed Ladies 
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju