Abortion death: foetus wasn’t female, claim Madurai police 

In a twist in the case of a pregnant woman who died following an abortion attempt, police sources said that the foetus inside her womb was not a female as it was thought but a male.

MADURAI: In a twist in the case of a pregnant woman who died following an abortion attempt, police sources said that the foetus inside her womb was not a female as it was thought but a male. The nurse who helped in the abortion process was remanded in Madurai Central Jail.

According to police the deceased woman Ramuthayee alias Ramuthai (28) of Uthapuram in Madurai district and her husband Ramar were daily wage labourers. They got married 11 years ago and had three girls. Sources said that woman allegedly tried to abort the seven-month-old foetus as she believed it was a female. However, she succumbed during the attempt. Her relatives believe she tried to abort after finding through some illegal ways that it was a female. 

Quoting the doctor who performed the postmortem, an investigating officer revealed that the woman was carrying a male. Meanwhile, P Jothilakshmi alias Lakshmi (32) of Thotapanayakanur, who performed the botched abortion was produced before JM Court in Melur and remanded.

