AIADMK MP rejects encroachment charge

Published: 20th September 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Denying the charge of temple land encroachment levelled against him by BJP national secretary H Raja, AIADMK MP A Arunmozhithevan on Wednesday challenged him to prove the charge.
Talking to media persons at the premises of the Secretariat here on Wednesday, Arunmozhithevan said, “I have never encroached upon temple land as alleged by BJP leader H Raja.”

The MP, representing the Chidambaram segment, challenged him to prove the charge if the BJP leader, who has, of late, been courting controversy after controversy, had evidence.It may be noted that Raja had accused Arunmozhithevan of encroaching upon a temple land in Thittakudi.Another AIADMK MP G Hari representing Arakkonam warned of moving privilege proceedings against Raja for slinging mud on 
his colleague.

