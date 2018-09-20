Aspirant gets second chance at physical for police constable posting

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In an apparent display of empathy, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), to conduct a Physical Efficiency Test for a candidate who was unable to attend the second stage of physical following an accident.

N Harihara Sudhan, the petitioner from Tirunelveli approached the Court submitting that he cleared the first stage of selection (written examination) for the post of Grade II Police Constables (Men) / Grade II Jail Warders (Men) / Firemen for the year 2017-2018.The second phase was scheduled to be held on September 5. While so, the petitioner met with an accident and was hospitalised on September 4 and was unable to participate in selection process.

Despite his representations to provide for some other date to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test, he was not considered. Pursuing the material records, Justice S Vaidyanathan said, “In the present case on hand, as could be seen from the documents produced, the fault is not on the part of the petitioner, but the destiny played a crucial role in preventing the petitioner from appearing for the test.” Further he directed the TNUSRB to fix an alternate date on or before September 26 for conducting the Physical Efficiency Test to the petitioner at the Armed Reserve, Madurai at 8 am.

Further the Judge made it clear that if, for any reason, it comes to light at a later point of time that any person, including the petitioner, had succeeded in the selection process by giving false averments, then the selection of that candidate is deemed to have been declared as illegal and based on this order, they can be removed from the services any time.