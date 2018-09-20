Do not venture into sea till September 21, Tamil Nadu fishermen told

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The meteorological department on Wednesday cautioned deep sea fishermen from venturing out till September 21 as the low pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a deep depression by Thursday resulting in rough seas.

S Balachandran, Deputy director-general of meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, said that the low pressure area is likely to intensify into depression and further into deep depression in the next 24 hours. The system is likely to move West-Northwestwards towards North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts and cross between Kalingapatnam - Puri during late night of September 20 and early morning of September 21.

Under its influence, wind speed is likely to be 35 to 45 kmph becoming 45 to 55 kmph from Wednesday evening onwards and 55 to 65 gusting to 75 kmph from Thursday morning onwards, he said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Andaman sea and South Bay of Bengal till Thursday. Fishermen of Andhra Pradesh coast and Central Bay of Bengal and North Bay of Bengal have been advised not to go for fishing till Friday. “Deep sea fishermen should avoid fishing till Friday. Fishermen from North Tamil Nadu can fish off-shore. South Tamil Nadu fishermen are advised not to venture since there would be channelising effect of the system,” Balachandran said.

Meanwhile, rainfall activity would be mostly confined to North Tamil Nadu. Chennai would continue to witness pleasant weather with isolated spells during evening and early morning for the next two days. On Wednesday, overcast conditions ensured that the maximum temperature remained within 30 degrees celsius. There was persistent drizzle for most of the day.