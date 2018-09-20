Home States Tamil Nadu

Ministry of Environment amends environment clearance of Uppur power plant

Out of these, Naganathal and Valamavur tanks share their boundary with the plant. Surplus water from Naganathal tank reaches Valamavur tank.

Published: 20th September 2018 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 02:20 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM : Acceding to the request of TANGEDCO to amend the environment clearance (EC) granted to the 2x800 MW Uppur Supercritical Thermal Power Plant, worth `12,655 crore, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) has removed special condition number XLIV which says, “No waterbodies including natural drainage system shall be disturbed due to activities associated with the setting up/operations of the plant.”

To fight a legal battle, particularly a writ petition filed by Anaithu Vivasayigal Paadukappu Nala Sangam at the Madras High Court, demanding not to divert the natural water body from the project site as it is a mandatory condition in the EC, TANGEDCO had asked the union ministry to remove the particular condition, on August 13. An Expert Appraisal Committee on Environmental Impact Assessment of Thermal Power Projects, chaired by Dr Navin Chandra, removed this condition on August 30 and sent the amended EC on September 15 to the Tamil Nadu government.

As per the amended EC clearance, a copy of which is available with Express, the special condition has been substituted to read, “Artificial canal shall be constructed to divert the surplus water from the Nagananthal and Valamavur tanks (as it was originally flowing through the project site) across the southern boundary of the project (partly crossing through small strip of the project) and shall meet the creek on the Southern side of the project where it was originally discharging into the creek to maintain the water flow to preserve mangroves.”

The first EC for establishing the thermal power plant on 995.16 acres of land, out of which 227.36 acres are poromboke land, 499.272 acres are dry patta land (dry) and 268.499 acres are wet patta land, falling in the villages Thiruppalaikudi, Valamavoor and Uppur, was accorded on May 2016.

“As per the factual report based on the site visit of the ministry’s Southern Regional Office and submitted on July 23, there are about 37 water storage tanks on the upstream of the power plant.

Out of these, Naganathal and Valamavur tanks share their boundary with the plant. Surplus water from Naganathal tank reaches Valamavur tank. Further, Valamavur tank’s surplus water will join the Bay of Bengal by crossing the portion of the project site. Project proponent is yet to execute the diversion of the surplus of water through the detour canal,” reads the amended EC.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TANGEDCO Ministry of Environment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina