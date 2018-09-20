Home States Tamil Nadu

University Grants Commission suggests ‘on demand exams’ to help students

While most institutions adopted an annual system, a few followed the semester system for examinations; students’ performance in the final examination determined their future prospects.

By S Mannar Mannan
COIMBATORE: Advocating a learner-centric way of evaluation, the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) discussion paper on examination reforms suggested ‘on-demand examination’, to allow students to take tests when they are prepared for it. This suggestion attempted to remove the burden of placing the future prospects of students on a single examination, which was the case in the current system that followed an annual/semester pattern.

Personal emergencies or slow learning style could keep many students from being adequately prepared for the exams; they would face the threat of failure and low self-esteem with no opportunity to improve their performance. This placed a lot of stress on students, it explained. In such a scenario, ICT based On-Demand Examination can be a boon for students as it would free the system of its inflexible time frame and allow students to take examinations when they were prepared, it added.

Universities must urgently prepare quality-tested question banks within a fixed time frame of about two years. UGC also suggested 75 per cent marks for internal and 25 per cent marks for external evaluation and a detailed grading system and moderation process.

Commenting on this, C Pichandy, former general secretary of Association of University Teachers, said, “Evaluation is completely dependent on the honesty, integrity and accountability of the teachers. This theme paper looks more perspective than providing a clear map to examination reforms. Reversing the external evaluation of 75 per cent of the component to 25 is in essence a threat to teachers’ integrity.”
The UGC has sought comments on the discussion paper from stakeholders by Monday. UGC has constituted a committee to look into the matters related to examination reforms.

