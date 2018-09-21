CPM and PMK demand revised legislation on triple talaq

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi have expressed displeasure over the triple talaq ordinance and urged Parliament to adopt a revised legislation.

The CPM politburo, in a statement from Delhi on Thursday, said the ordinance promulgated by the Centre was uncalled for and motivated by considerations other than that of the welfare of Muslim women. The triple talaq form of divorce has already been declared illegal by the Supreme Court. The legislation over the issue has made a civil wrong a criminal offence, stipulating a maximum of three years’ punishment. This is an ill-conceived measure which will not help the affected Muslim women. “There are other flaws in the ordinance, which need to be rectified,” the statement said.

The party further said, “This ordinance is designed to serve the political interests of the ruling party and cannot be accepted. Hence, Parliament should adopt a revised legislation in this regard”.Dr S Ramadoss,

PMK founder, in his release, said the triple talaq ordinance would not help the Muslim women in the courty protect their dignity and respect.In fact, the law will act against them, he said.