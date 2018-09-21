Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM and PMK demand revised legislation on triple talaq

The Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi have expressed displeasure over the triple talaq ordinance and urged Parliament to adopt a revised legislation.

Published: 21st September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:The Communist Party of Indian (Marxist) and the Pattali Makkal Katchi have expressed displeasure over the triple talaq ordinance and urged Parliament to adopt a revised legislation.

The CPM politburo, in a statement from Delhi on Thursday, said the ordinance promulgated by the Centre was uncalled for and motivated by considerations other than that of the welfare of Muslim women. The triple talaq form of divorce has already been declared illegal by the Supreme Court. The legislation over the issue has made a civil wrong a criminal offence, stipulating a maximum of three years’ punishment. This is an ill-conceived measure which will not help the affected Muslim women. “There are other flaws in the ordinance, which need to be rectified,” the statement said.

The party further said, “This ordinance is designed to serve the political interests of the ruling party and cannot be accepted. Hence, Parliament should adopt a revised legislation in this regard”.Dr S Ramadoss,

PMK founder, in his release, said the triple talaq ordinance would not help the Muslim women in the courty protect their dignity and respect.In fact, the law will act against them, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 