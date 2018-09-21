Crime file

By Express News Service

Rs 9.23L stolen from parked car

Chennai: Miscreants stole around Rs 9.23 lakh from a car parked in the Periyapalayam bazaar on Thursday. Abu Backer, a resident of Aminjikarai, works as a realtor. “On Thursday, he went to meet a client at Red Hills. He had stopped at the Periyapalayam bazaar and stepped out to take xerox copies when miscreants broke open the car and stole Rs 9.23 lakh kept inside,” said a police source. The police have registered a case and are looking at CCTV footage from the street to trace the suspects.

Gang attacks man, snatches cash & phone

Chennai: A 52-year-old man was injured after a gang assaulted him at the Triplicane railway station and fled with his mobile phone on Wednesday night. Rajendran Kasinathan, a native of Pudukottai, was working as a cook in a mess in Anna Nagar. He came to the Marina Beach on Wednesday. “Around 10.30 pm, he was climbing the steps to the platform at the Triplicane railway station. A middle aged man stopped Rajendran and asked him to part with his mobile phone and cash. When Rajendran refused, a fight broke out. Two other men came and attacked Rajendran with a knife and fled after robbing him of his mobile phone and Rs 500 in cash,” said an Inspector in the Government Railway Police (GRP).

SIX shops in Moore Market gutted in fire

Chennai: Around six shops were gutted in fire in the Moore Market early on Thursday morning. Police said that after the fire and rescue service control room received a call around 5 am, three tenders each from Kilpauk, Vepery and Esplande rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Police suspect a short circuit in one of the shops could have caused the fire and since there were plastics and papers, the fire spread to the nearby shops. A case has been registered and investigations are on.