Eelam war allegation: EPS, OPS to lead stir against DMK, Congress on Septemberr 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK’s joint convener and Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the convener and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be leading the party’s agitation against the DMK and the Congress over the 2009 Eelam massacre.

The stir is scheduled for September 25 across Tamil Nadu. A statement issued by the party on Thursday said that Palaniswami would lead a protest meeting at his home turf, Salem, and Panneerselvam in Theni, his home district.

The protest meeting, pressing the demand to declare the DMK and Congress as war criminals for their alleged collusion with the Sri Lankan government during the Eelam war and hold a trial against them, was announced on Wednesday after a meeting of party ministers and district secretaries.

The party’s presidium chairperson, E Madhusudanan, and Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K Pandiarajan will preside over the meeting in Tiruvallur and deputy convener and former Minister KP Munusamy and Minister for Rural Industries P Benjamin in Kancheepuram.

Senior leaders, including former minister C Ponnaiyan, R Vaithilingam MP, A Tamilmagan Hussain, Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha M Thambidurai, Forest Minister Dindigul C Seenivasan, School Education Minister KA Sengottaian and former minister Natham R Viswanathan will also preside over the meetings in the respective district headquarters assigned to them, the release said.

Jayakumar says revelation proves Jaya was right

Chennai: Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday strongly criticised the DMK on the Sri Lankan Tamils issue. He said the revelations of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa had proved that what former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said in 2010 was right. “Our leader condemned the massacre and demanded declaration of Rajapaksa as a war criminal and be punished subsequently. Now his revelations prove what our leader said was right,” Jayakumar told reporters. He said that DMK and Congress should also be punished for war crimes.

DMK spokesman says Jaya called LTTE terror outfit

Chennai: DMK spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan on Thursday ridiculed the protest announced by the AIADMK against his party and the Congress. He said that it was queer to see that a ruling party going to protest against an opposition party. Radhakrishnan pointed that the late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo, J Jayalalithaa, had described the LTTE as a terrorist organisation, demanded extradition of its chief Prabhakaran and said that he must be hanged in the wake of assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.