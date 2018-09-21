Eelam war allegation: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan joins AIADMK, justifies protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A day after the ruling AIADMK launched a scathing attack on the DMK over its alleged complicity in the massacre of Tamils during the Eelam war when the latter was part of the UPA government which had offered support to Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Tamilisai Soundararajan echoed the same views, saying that the DMK and the Congress had committed war crimes.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, she also wanted reactions from DMK president MK Stalin, MDMK general secretary Vaiko and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan to the revelations of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa “The protest announced by the AIADMK is for the right cause,” she observed.

Rajapaksa had revealed that the UPA government, of which the DMK was an integral part, helped Sri Lanka in the Eelam war. “So, the DMK and the Congress had committed war crimes,” Tamilisai averred.

She sought to know how Stalin was going to react to the revelations of the former Sri Lankan President. “What is Stalin going to tell? What are Vaiko and Thirumavalavan going to say?” she asked.

DMK counters attack

Tamilisai Soundarrajan’s statement has evoked sharp reaction from the DMK, whose spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan said she was oblivious of the past and the fact that the DMK and its late president M Karunanidhi had been relentless in fighting for the cause of the Sri Lankan Tamils even before she was born.

Enlisting various initiatives taken by and protests spearheaded by Karunanidhi, he said, “The term ‘Eelam’ or its history did not begin from 2009 itself. Even before you (Tamilisai) were born, Karunanidhi had been raising voice for the people of Eelam.”

It was well known to only those close to Karunanidhi how he felt pained over the final stages of the Eelam war, Radhakrishnan noted, saying that Tamilisai could better turn to her father Kumari Ananthan for getting enlightened on the issue because he knew well Tamil Nadu’s history and Karunanidhi’s concern for the Eelam Tamils.

He also questioned why Prime Minister Modi had shaken hands with Rajapaksa by visiting Sri Lanka and why he gave a warm welcome to Rajapaksa when he visited Delhi.Taking on the AIADMK, the DMK spokesperson ridiculed the protest announced by it, saying that it was queer to see that a ruling party protesting against an opposition party.