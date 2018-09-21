Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Invoke 482 CrPC after exhausting other options’

A division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar, passed the order, while closing a batch of more than 1000 petitions which sought direction to police to register complaints.

Published: 21st September 2018 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that Section 482 CrPC is not an alternative remedy but an inherent power to be exercised by the High Courts in rarest of rare cases, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to invoke the above powers on petitions seeking direction to police for registering complaints. The Court stated that such petitions, invoking inherent powers of High Court, can be filed only after exhausting other available provisions.

A division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar, passed the order, while closing a batch of more than 1000 petitions which sought direction to police to register complaints. According to the order, when an officer in-charge of a police station fails to register a complaint even after 15 days from the date of receipt of a complaint, the aggrieved person must approach the Superintendent of Police (SP) with a copy of the complaint, a remedy which is granted under Section 154 (3) of CrPC.

They also issued certain directions to the police saying the Station House Officer may decide on whether the complaint can be registered by conducting a preliminary inquiry, but such a decision must be intimated to the complainant within seven days “Once such a decision is made, the complainant cannot invoke Section 482 CrPC,” they added. Pointing out another provision available under Section 156 (3) of the code which empowers a Magistrate to order an investigation, the Judges added judicial Magistrates must keep in mind that certain cases may require a preliminary inquiry before they order an investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood star Alia Bhatt (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt shares teaser of Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Sadak 2'
ALT Balaji launches bold web series X.X.X. Uncensored
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chose to take a Metro ride to reach Dwarka near Indira Gandhi International Airport for an event. (Photo: Twitter/ @PIB_India)
When PM Narendra Modi rode the Delhi metro
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 