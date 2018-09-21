‘Invoke 482 CrPC after exhausting other options’

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Observing that Section 482 CrPC is not an alternative remedy but an inherent power to be exercised by the High Courts in rarest of rare cases, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court refused to invoke the above powers on petitions seeking direction to police for registering complaints. The Court stated that such petitions, invoking inherent powers of High Court, can be filed only after exhausting other available provisions.

A division bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and N Sathish Kumar, passed the order, while closing a batch of more than 1000 petitions which sought direction to police to register complaints. According to the order, when an officer in-charge of a police station fails to register a complaint even after 15 days from the date of receipt of a complaint, the aggrieved person must approach the Superintendent of Police (SP) with a copy of the complaint, a remedy which is granted under Section 154 (3) of CrPC.

They also issued certain directions to the police saying the Station House Officer may decide on whether the complaint can be registered by conducting a preliminary inquiry, but such a decision must be intimated to the complainant within seven days “Once such a decision is made, the complainant cannot invoke Section 482 CrPC,” they added. Pointing out another provision available under Section 156 (3) of the code which empowers a Magistrate to order an investigation, the Judges added judicial Magistrates must keep in mind that certain cases may require a preliminary inquiry before they order an investigation.