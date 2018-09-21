Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar seeks permission for assisting probe panel

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Framing guidelines to keep foreigners in detention centres: Centre tells SC
No communication from UAE on AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case: MEA
ArcelorMittal seeks mining lease in Jharkhand, HC asks for Centre's stand
Arrested activists have no vested right to seek SIT probe into Bhima-Koregaon violence: Maharashtra to SC
Outgoing KPCC president MM Hassan may contest Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad
Civil Aviation Ministry orders safety audit of all airlines, airports