Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar seeks permission for assisting probe panel

CHENNAI:J DEEPA (43), daughter of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s brother J Jayakumar, has moved the Madras High Court with a plea to permit her to participate in Justice A Arumughaswamy inquiry commission probing Jayalalithaa’s death and assist it with her counsel.

In a writ petition, Deepa submitted she approached the Commission with a plea to permit her to assist it. However, the commission on July 27 last disposed of her application with riders. Hence, she preferred the present petition.

She said she was the immediate next kin and a close blood relative of Jayalalithaa, who died at Apollo Hospitals on December 5, 2016. As her death was surrounded in mystery, the State government constituted the inquiry commission. She said she was entitled to know as to under what circumstances and how her aunt had died.

Hence, the present petition to quash the commission’s July 27 order and permit her to represent and assist the commission during its proceedings through her counsel G Subramani.