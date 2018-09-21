Man gets 50-year jail for raping minor near Chidambaram

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 34-year-old man to 50 years imprisonment on charges of sexually assaulting a two-and- half-year-old girl in 2017 near Chidambaram.

According to the police, M Palanisamy of Mathurathanganallore in Chidambaram visited the father of the girl in Theerthapalayam on March 11, 2017, for carrying out a construction work. In the night, he picked up the girl, who was sleeping in the house and took her to a nearby sugarcane farm, where he gagged her and sexually assaulted her.