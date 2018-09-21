‘No record of DUSU prez’

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The controller of examinations (COE) of the Thiruvalluvar University here on Thursday said the letter stating “the certificate produced by a Delhi University student with his register number as fake” was issued by an official from COE office.

The COE, Senthil Kumar, told Express, “We issued the letter stating that mark sheet of the candidate is not genuine. It is a fake certificate. There is no basic record found in the register with the name or the register number of the mark sheets.” The newly elected Delhi University Students’ Union president Ankiv Baisoya, an ABVP leader now studying the postgraduation in Buddhist studies at DU, had submitted mark sheets from Thiruvalluvar University.

The NSUI had alleged that the ABVP leader’s Bachelor Degree mark sheets were fake.