Srivaikuntam MLA lashes out at AIADMK top brass

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI:Former minister and Srivaikuntam MLA SP Shanmuganathan has lashed out at the AIADMK top brass seeking its intervention to “rescue the party from being destroyed” in Thoothukudi.

Shanmuganathan accused certain top district leaders of destroying the local unit of the party.

The aggrieved legislator while crediting the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam with good governance of the State, said they were not paying heed to the interests of partymen.

The outburst appears comes after Shanmuganathan’s staunch supporter Easadurai was elected for one of the 11 directors of Mellur cooperative society.Counting for the polls was held on on Thursday. Shanmuganathan told reporters that Easadurai had won despite the best efforts of certain district leaders.

He asked as to what the necessity was to lock horns with members of the same party. Three-time MLA Shanmuganathan was district secretary for a short stint and was Minister for Tourism, and Milk and Dairy Development in the previous AIADMK government.

Shanmuganathan showed his solidarity with Panneerselvam during the latter’s “Dharma Yutham” after the death of the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and has been trying to become the party district secretary since the two AIADMK factions merged.