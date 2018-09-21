Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu NGO launches campaign to promote enrolment in schools

Enrolment in class 1 in government schools reduced by about 10 per cent this year, as Express reported recently.

Published: 21st September 2018 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2018 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:At a time when enrolment in government schools is going down, Samakalvi Iyakkam,  an NGO working for child rights, on Thursday launched a campaign, ‘Namma ooru, Namma Palli - Arasu Palligalai Pathugappom’  (It is our place, our school - let us protect government schools), to promote government school enrolment.

Enrolment in class 1 in government schools reduced by about 10 per cent this year, as Express reported recently. The admissions will remain open until September 30 and final data will be compiled only after that. However, schools must not be closed down, if enrolment is low, argued Chella Selvakumar, general secretary, Samakalvi Iyakkam.

“The government is considering either closing down or merging schools that have an enrolment of less than 10 students. This would be a violation of the Right to Education Act,” he said, adding many primary school students would not have access to schooling within one-km radius of their houses. Nearly 3,000 schools have a strength of less than 10 pupils, making them vulnerable to closure, he observed.
By closing down schools, the government would propel further penetration of private schools, said retired justice Hariparanthaman.

Revathi, a former member of the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said that shutting schools would also increase the drop-out rate. “It’s already quarterly exam time. If schools are closed or merged after this, students will easily drop out instead of re-enrolling elsewhere,” she said.

CPM condemns NITI Aayog

CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan has condemned NITI Aayog’s decision to close 3,000 government elementary schools in the State due to poor enrolment. In a release, he said the State and Union governments should take steps to improve education in schools instead of closing them.

