TN government ties up with Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences to help cops beat stress

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noting that the increasing stress policemen suffer everyday, the State government on Thursday signed a MoU with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans), Bengaluru, to conduct a wellness programme for the personnel.

Claiming to be the first of its kind, the government allocated `10 crore for the programme which aims to help policemen beat stress and other mental issues. Inaugurating the programme on Thursday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that as policemen are exposed to stress at work and at home, the programme is designed to cover the family members too.

As part of the programme, 1.2 lakh policemen and 3.6 lakh of their family members will be trained in the programme. Explaining about the programme, the Chief Minister said the police department had initially identified 462 police personnel who will be appointed as master trainers and attend the workshop in Bengaluru. Later, they will train others in batches of 35 personnel three days in a week in every district.

This will also be introduced in all police wings and training colleges in the State. Praising the police force, the Chief Minister said efforts taken by police in maintaining law and order in the state, ensuring there are no terror attacks and their tireless work towards crime detection, prevention, managing traffic and providing security pushes them more under stress.

“Despite all this, they are abused by the public and are challenged everyday which is noted by the government,” he said. Meanwhile, pointing out that Tamil Nadu was the only State which had the highest number of women police and a developed IT system, B N Gangadhar, Director of NIMHANS said for this the well being of police could not be underplayed. “This is the first State that has come up with this novel initiative to help policemen.”

When questioned about the difficulties faced by police which adds to stress, a city sub-inspector, seeking anonymity, said, most of the time, policemen end up in the station. While trying to play their best role in khaki they end up being a bad family man/ woman.

“For instance, if a particular police personnel is posted in place other than his own for work he ends up meeting his family only once in two or three months. There are even personnel who are not granted leave to visit their new born babies for days. In such cases, he turns ruthless. Unable to show the stress to others, he turns it to self and mostly kills self or becomes alcohol addict,” he said.

