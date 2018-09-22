Eight temple idols found in Vaigai riverbed

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Eight Hindu god idols, including Perumal, Pramma, Amman, Sri Devi and Saraswathi, were found dumped by some unidentified persons on Vaigai river bank at Kakkathoppu area near Paramakudi on Friday. Police sources said that the idol thieves would have left these idols as they found difficulties in selling them due to the tight surveillance of idol wing.

The idols were seen by the public who cascaded the information to the officials. The police team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sathish and revenue officials rushed to the spot and seized the idols, which have temporarily been kept at Paramakudi Tahsildar office. Two of eight stone idols have damaged in hand and hip respectively.

Police found impression of four-wheeler tire in the riverbed, in which the miscreants might have brought the idols to the spot. Emaneswaram police have filed a case on this based on the complaint filed by the VAO.