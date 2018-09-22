Forging bail papers lands Coimbatore doctors, lawyer in the soup

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Crime Branch wing of the Coimbatore City police has booked six people, including three doctors and a lawyer, for producing false documents to get bail for a man who was arrested on charges of stealing opioid drugs from the city.

While two of the doctors — Dr S Usha, senior civil surgeon and Dr Mansoor — are from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and the other, TCR Ramakrishnan, owns a clinic at New Siddhapudur. The lawyer involved is M Zackaria. The two others who have been booked are Peer Mohammed, office assistant at CMCH, and Mohammed Shahib, elder brother of Shikas alias Mohammed Shikas, who was arrested, along with some others, for alleged theft of opioid drugs.

All the six have been booked under various IPC sections including 420(cheating) and 468 (forgery for cheating). The Crime Branch is conducting further investigations.

The case dates back to July 24, 2016, when the City police arrested D Joy Immanuel (28), a native of Bengaluru, A Shikas alias Mohammed Shikas (22) of Saibaba Colony, Jilby alias Jilby Khan Ali (24) of Kuniyamuthur and Anaf alias Mohammed Anaf (22) of Ukkadam for stealing and supplying drugs to college students in the city. All four were booked under IPC sections 193, 196, 199, 200, 468, 471, 420 and 109 and remanded.

Subsequently, the lawyer Zackaria filed a bail petition on behalf of Shikas, claiming that Shikas was an epilepsy patient. The defence counsel also produced doctors’ certificates in support of the claim. However, Judge C Sanjai Baba of the Essential Commodities Act Court, suspected the originality of the doctors’ certificates and ordered a probe to verify their credibility.

The probe revealed that the certificates produced before the court were false and that a medical certificate showed a date after the remand of Shikas in judicial custody. The judge then ordered the police to take action against the lawyer and the doctors involved in misinforming the court.

Based on the order, Essential Commodities Act Court head clerk R Vasantha Kumari lodged a complaint against the six with the Crime Branch of the City police, who then registered a case against them.