Home States Tamil Nadu

Government letter cannot override government order: Madras High Court while allowing teacher's re-employment

Justice J Nisha Banu passed the order on a petition filed by P Thamilarasi, who was a Graduate Assistant (Zoology) in the Government Higher Secondary School, at Samuthirapatti in Dindigul.

Published: 22nd September 2018 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer
By Express News Service

MADURAI: “A government letter cannot override a Government Order,” observed the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court while disposing of a retired teacher’s petition seeking direction to be reemployed. Though the teacher was eligible for reemployment as per a G.O., her claim was rejected based on a government letter, which declared her ineligible.

Justice J Nisha Banu passed the order on a petition filed by P Thamilarasi, who was a Graduate Assistant (Zoology) in the Government Higher Secondary School, at Samuthirapatti in Dindigul.

The judge stated, “A statutory provision will prevail over administrative instructions; administrative instructions issued in the name of the Governor will prevail over any administrative orders issued by the government, and not in the name of the Governor.” Relating this with the present petition, justice Banu held that the petitioner fulfilled the conditions drawn in the G.O. (passed on February 13, 1981) issued in the name of the Governor. Hence, the petitioner cannot be rejected citing a subsequent government letter (dated August 13, 2008), which was not passed in the name of the Governor, she stated.

With the above observation, the judge upheld the interim order passed by the Court in favour of the petitioner, based on which she had been allowed to be reemployed till the end of the academic year for a period of 11 months. Further, taking into account that the petitioner has not yet been paid salary for her work during the above period despite a lapse of more than five years, justice Banu directed the school education department to disburse the pending salary of the petitioner with interest within a period of eight weeks.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash