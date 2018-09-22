Income tax raids on stone quarries in Karur continue on Day two

Home States Tamil Nadu

KARUR: Search operations by Income Tax officials continued for the second day on Friday in stone quarries, residences and related companies. Sources said a large number of important documents have been seized.

Due to scarcity of river sand, the demand for manufactured sand (M-sand) has increased drastically.
The five stone quarries, Vinayaga blue metal crushers in Kurupampatti, Karpaga Vinayaga stone quarry in Sadayampalayam, Pon Vinayaga stone quarry in Karudayampalayam, Bala Vinayaga Stone quarry and Thirumurugan Stone quarry both in Kaattumunnur, are among the major suppliers of M-sand in the State, and the raids are a result of suspicion that the companies had evaded taxes since M-sand sales hit an all-time high in recent times.

Besides the quarries, the I-T raid continued at their borewell, earthmoving and crane solution companies located on the Coimbatore-Karur road, as also on the houses of the owners.

Documents seized
Carton-box loads of documents were taken away from one of the owners’ residence. The raid is likely to continue on Saturday as well. The raids are a result of suspicion that the companies had evaded taxes since M-sand sales hit an all-time high in recent times

