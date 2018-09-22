No scarcity of coal in Tamil Nadu: Electricity Minister Thangamani

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Following an inspection at the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS), Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise P Thangamani on Friday stated that there was adequate stock of 1.02 lakh tonne of coal at the cache and refuted the charges of coal shortage levelled by Leader of Opposition MK Stalin.

Even as the coal shortage has been reasoned for the non-operation of some units of TTPS, the Electricity Minister took stock of the situation on Friday. After inspection the minister stated that there was a stock of 1.02 lakh tonne of coal at the cache that was sufficient to operate the plant for another six-and-a-half days. The TTPS having five units, each with a capacity 210 MW, required only 16,000 tones of coal per day, he said.

Rubbishing the charges levelled by Stalin and a section of media, he said that operation of one unit of TTPS was suspended only due to reduction in power requirements. Solar power plants have been producing 1,400 MW, hydel power stations 2,000 MW and wind mills 3,000 MW as on Friday morning. There was no need to operate all the coal-fired thermal power plants, he added.