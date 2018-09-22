Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu state information commission far from effective: Arappor Iyakkam

The commission officials were not available for comments.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With mounting pending second appeals and decreasing number of hearings conducted, the functioning of the Tamil Nadu State Information Commission is far from effective, revealed documents collected by the Chennai-based NGO, Arappor Iyakkam.

In 2015, with only five information commissioners on board, the commission disposed of 23,858 second appeals including pending appeals from previous years, having no second appeals pending at the end of the year.

However, in 2017, with seven information commissioners, the commission was only able to dispose of 5642 second appeals, leaving 5220 pending appeals at the end of the year, the data showed. While the average monthly hearings conducted per commissioner was 165 in 2014, it has now dropped to 48 in 2018.

“We received most of the data by closely monitoring the website of the commission where information of the hearings is posted,” said Jayaram Venkatesan, the convener of Arappor Iyakkam.

“The RTI Act has been instrumental to people like us, who have managed to unearth scams using information received through RTIs,” he added.

The target set by the Central Information Commission for itself is the disposal of 267 cases per month for each information commissioner.

According to the state norms, an average of about 10 cases are disposed of during enquiry by each commissioner every day, Jayaram said. As a result, someone, who files a second appeal on January 1 2018, will have an estimated waiting time of 15 months by which time the information stands to become irrelevant, said Jayaram.

Other than the effective functioning of the State Information Commission, the NGO, in its recommendations, sought a status tracker for second appeals, proactive disclosure of information by all departments, facility to make Right to Information applications, first appeal online and transparency in the appointment of State Information Commissioners. The commission officials were not available for comments.

TAGS
Arappor Iyakkam RTI

