Tamilisai Soundararajan says BJP will teach DMK true history

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after DMK spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan criticised BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan for saying that the UPA government in which DMK was a partner had helped Sri Lankan government during Mullivaikkal massacre in 2009, she, on Friday hit back at DMK saying “No one need teach history to us. The BJP will teach you (DMK) the true history.”

“Since Radhakrishnan wanted me to know the history before pointing a finger at DMK with regard to Eelam Tamils issue, I just looked at the history, but came across the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and many more betrayals of DMK to Eelam Tamils,” she said in a statement here.

“In 1991, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the then DMK president M Karunanidhi pleaded with Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay that he had never supported LTTE and that the true supporter of Tigers was indeed J Jayalalithaa. So, the Centre should not dissolve his government in Tamil Nadu. Is this not true” she asked

The BJP leader also said Karunanidhi as Chief Minister had said LTTE chief V Prabhakaran was a dictator and killed many Tamils in Sri Lanka and hence, “we were disgusted at the attitude of tigers.” Tamilisai also pointed out that Karunanidhi had said Tamil Eelam was not possible and that the Sri Lankan government should be requested to give equal rights and powers to Tamils.

“The BJP will expose the DMK’s duplicity with regard to Sri Lankan Tamils just to cling to power,” she said.