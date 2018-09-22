Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai Soundararajan says BJP will teach DMK true history

So, the Centre should not dissolve his government in Tamil Nadu. Is this not true” she  asked

Published: 22nd September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after DMK spokesperson KS Radhakrishnan criticised BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan for saying that the UPA government in which DMK was a partner had helped Sri Lankan government during Mullivaikkal massacre in 2009, she, on Friday hit back at DMK saying “No one need teach history to us. The BJP will teach you (DMK) the true history.”

“Since Radhakrishnan wanted me to know the history before pointing a finger at DMK with regard to Eelam Tamils issue, I just looked at the history, but came across the ceding of Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka and many more betrayals of DMK to Eelam Tamils,” she said in a statement here.

“In 1991, after the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the then DMK president M Karunanidhi pleaded with Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay that he had never supported LTTE and that the true supporter of Tigers was indeed J Jayalalithaa.  So, the Centre should not dissolve his government in Tamil Nadu. Is this not true” she  asked

The BJP leader also said Karunanidhi as Chief Minister had said LTTE chief V Prabhakaran was a dictator and killed many Tamils in Sri Lanka and hence, “we were disgusted at the attitude of tigers.” Tamilisai also pointed out that Karunanidhi had said Tamil Eelam was not possible and that the Sri Lankan government should be requested to give equal rights and powers to Tamils.

“The BJP will expose the DMK’s duplicity with regard to Sri Lankan Tamils just to cling to  power,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan BJP DMK KS Radhakrishnan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Caffeinated energy drinks a big no-no for children
IMD issues cyclone warnings along coasts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and over Bay of Bengal
Gallery
Hundreds of solemn people watched Friday as body after body was pulled from a capsized ferry that Tanzanian authorities said was badly overcrowded and upended in the final stretch before reaching shore. (Photo | AP)
Over a hundred killed in Tanzania ferry disaster
India captain Rohit Sharma played another classy knock after comeback man Ravindra Jadeja picked up a four-wicket haul to set up a seven wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening Super Four match at the Asia Cup in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Asia Cup: India beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Super-Four clash