Contributions of late DMK leader Karunanidhi remembered at SICCI event

CHENNAI: The South India Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday organised a memorial meet, in which industrialists reminisced the contributions of the former CM M Karunanidhi, to industrialisation. Rafeeque Ahmed, president of SICCI, inaugurated the session.

“He was an orator, poet, leader, politician and a policy maker. He had many faces like a diamond,” said Venu Srinivasan of TVS Motors.

Karunanidhi was no ordinary leader, he embodied the aspirations of an entire State, said Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson of PSG Group. N Srinivasan, MD of India Cements, said Karunanidhi and he shared a five-decade-long relationship. CK Ranganathan, chairman of Cavinkare said the late CM never abused power.

P R Venketrama Raja, chairman of Ramco, MKT Kannan, CEO of Thiagarajar Mills, AC Muthiah, chairman Emeritus SPIC, BK Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and A Krishnamoorthy, chairman of Simpson group also spoke.