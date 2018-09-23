Home States Tamil Nadu

Kanyakumari to get Rs 120 crore marine bridge

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that steps would be taken to upgrade Nagercoil municipality to corporation soon.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam during the inauguration of MGR centenary celebrations in Nagarcoil on Saturday | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that steps would be taken to upgrade Nagercoil municipality to corporation soon.

Inaugurating the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran at the Scott Christian College in Nagercoil on Saturday, Edappadi Palaniswami said that two boats were bought for Rs 6 crore for tourists visiting Vivekananda rock memorial and three boat-boarding platforms would be built for a budget of Rs 20 crore.

Three boats will be stationed at these platforms for the tourists. Apart from this, marine bridge between Vivekananda Rock memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue would be constructed at a cost of Rs 120 crore and rope cars would be set up to ferry people. On the occasion, Palaniswami said that the number of seats at Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital would be increased from 100 to 150.

“Advanced equipment will be installed at a cost of Rs 8.82 crore and Cath lab will be constructed at a total cost of Rs 3. 50 crore along with five dialysis machine for Rs 42.50 lakh.

“As many as 20 health and wellness centres will be established in Thovalai block for a budget of Rs 2.68 crore. In Vilavancode Government Hospital, laser equipment along with ultrasonic testing equipment will be installed,” he said.

Marking the MGR’s centenary celebrations, he also released a postal stamp. Tamil Nadu special representative N Thalavai Sundaram, Tamil Nadu legislative Assembly speaker P Dhanapal, State ministers Sellur K Raju, Vijayabaskar, Kadambur Raju and others were present on the occasion.

