Ramnad and Tirunelveli to get new lighthouses

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide an edge over maritime activities, two additional lighthouses are being set-up by the Union Ministry of Shipping in Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli districts.



Work on construction of the lighthouses at Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram district and Koothankuli in Tirunelveli district is likely to begin in six months.

The lighthouses are being built at a budget of `8 crore each sanctioned by the Centre through the Directorate of Lighthouses and Lightships. A lighthouse will be located five kilometres from the tip of Dhanushkodi and will be provided with a radar system and cameras, said directorate officials.

Furthermore, if the radar fitted at the lighthouse at Dhanushkodi is part of the coastal surveillance system, it will enable enhancing security measures along Rameswaram coast, Y K Singh, DIG and Coast Guard Public Relations Officer, told Express. “If the radar at the upcoming lighthouse at Dhanushkodi is part of the Centre’s coastal security scheme, it will help in strengthening security at the State’s coastal border,” he said.

On the other hand, officials from the Directorate of Lighthouses, Chennai region, said for now the radar at the up-coming lighthouse will monitor and aid in navigation of ships and boats on Rameswaram coast. “We are planning to upgrade all radar systems across the State. The one at Marina lighthouse was also repaired recently,” said D Venkataraman, Director of Lighthouses, Chennai Region.

Currently, there are 24 lighthouses in Tamil Nadu- Puducherry which are maintained by the directorate.

The lighthouse at Koothankuli in Radhapuram Taluk will be the first such establishment in Tirunelveli district. “Construction work will start by March 2019 for which tender will be floated soon. We have obtained permission from all authorities concerned and these two lighthouses will also provide safety for fishermen,” he added.

Also to provide a boost to tourism around lighthouses, resorts will be constructed near Muttom lighthouse in Kanniyakumari.

Upgrading radar system

