DMK corrupt, had to step down from power:  Edappadi Palaniswami

MADURAI: Taking a dig at DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that it was the only party that had to step down from power on charges of corruption. Speaking to media persons at Madurai airport on Saturday night, Palaniswami said that DMK president M K Stalin was making vague allegations against the government and that “DMK-led government was the only one that was dissolved on the charges of corruption in the past,” he said.

The chief minister said that decency should be maintained by the persons who are involved in the public life. “A few persons forget this and behave disgustingly,” he said, adding that the law would take its own course on such persons.

He further said that AIADMK would win the by-elections of Tiruparankundram and Thiruvarur by a huge margin and that the government was already successful in implementing the schemes brought about by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami also said that the AIADMK government was ready to implement the new schemes for the welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister stated that all preparatory works were being done from the part of State government to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur.

Palaniswami further added that reducing fuel price was not in the hands of the State government. He also urged the Union government to reduce the fuel price.