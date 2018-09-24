Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK corrupt, had to step down from power:  Edappadi Palaniswami

Taking a dig at DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that it was the only party that had to step down from power on charges of corruption.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Taking a dig at DMK, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said that it was the only party that had to step down from power on charges of corruption. Speaking to media persons at Madurai airport on Saturday night, Palaniswami said that DMK president M K Stalin was making vague allegations against the government and that “DMK-led government was the only one that was dissolved on the charges of corruption in the past,” he said.

The chief minister said that decency should be maintained by the persons who are involved in the public life. “A few persons forget this and behave disgustingly,” he said, adding that the law would take its own course on such persons.

He further said that AIADMK would win the by-elections of Tiruparankundram and Thiruvarur by a huge margin and that the government was already successful in implementing the schemes brought about by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Palaniswami also said that the AIADMK government was ready to implement the new schemes for the welfare of the people.

The Chief Minister stated that all preparatory works were being done from the part of State government to establish All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur.

Palaniswami further added that reducing fuel price was not in the hands of the State government. He also urged the Union government to reduce the fuel price.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Edappadi K. Palanisamy DMK AIADMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival