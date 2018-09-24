Law has taken its course: Minister Sellur K Raju

By Express News Service

MADURAI/VIRUDHUNAGAR: Commenting on the arrest of MLA Karunas, Cooperative Minister Sellur K Raju said that the law had taken its course.

Speaking to media persons at a party meeting held at Kalavasal on Sunday, the minister also said that the CM’s decision to arrest Karunas, who is also a sitting MLA of Tiruvadanai constituency for his derogatory speech, was unbiased. Replying to a question regarding the action taken against BJP National secretary H Raja for his remarks against judiciary and police, the minister said that action would be taken against the person, whosoever it may be, if they are against the law.

Sellur Raju said that the State government was committed in not allowing the Sterlite unit to function and would respect the concerns of the residents.

Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ila Ganesan said that arresting AIADMK MLA Karunas is a legal action. He said this during the party State executive committee meeting in Rajapalayam on Sunday.