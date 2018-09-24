Home States Tamil Nadu

Majority of petitioners don’t want Sterlite to be opened: Panel chief

After the inspecting that lasted nearly two hours, the team  visited places around the plant such as South Veerapandiapuram, D Kumaragiri and Kayaloorani.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:17 AM

Members of the NGT-appointed committee with other officials during the inspection at Sterlite copper unit on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The chairman of the committee appointed by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Tarun Agarwal said that out of the 2,000 petitions he received from public, elected representatives and political party representatives, majority did not want Sterlite copper unit to be reopened.

Earlier on the day, the team comprising Tarun Agarwal, senior environmental engineer at Regional directorate of Central Pollution Control Board in Bengaluru H D Varalaxmi and a scientist at the Union Environment Ministry Sathish C Garkoti commenced their second day of inspection at the plant. They were accompanied by collector Sandeep Nanduri, and Superintendent of Police Murali Ramba.

The committee, on Saturday, inspected the copper slag dumping at the bank of Upparu stream/Kombadi stream in Pudhukottai.

National Green Tribunal Sterlite

