Home States Tamil Nadu

No truth in Centre’s claims on Rafale: Prashant Bhushan

Bhushan also stressed on how every institution established to stop corruption had been weakened internally in the country.

Published: 24th September 2018 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Prashant Bhushan

Prashant Bhushan addressing a public gathering as volunteers raise placards with anti-corruption messages in Chennai on Sunday | ASHWIN PRASATH

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s ‘circumstances don’t lie’ remark questioning former French president Francois Hollande’s statements on the Rafale deal, Supreme Court lawyer and Swaraj Abhiyan president Prashant Bhushan said on Sunday that Hollande’s statements only support what the circumstances had already revealed.

At a press meet, organised by Chennai-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam, the senior lawyer said the Defence Procurement Procedure (DPP) stated that no offset contract may be awarded without the approval of the Defence Minister which proved that the Modi government’s repeated claims that it had nothing to do in the selection of Reliance Defence as the offset partner, had no truth.

ALSO READ | Prashant Bhushan calls Rafale deal the 'largest defence scam' in India

Demanding formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the government’s involvement to bring in Reliance Defence, then a 15-day old company with no track record in defence manufacturing, he said, “This is in many ways larger than the Bofors scam because this compromises national security.”
He added that the Reliance group was already steeped in debts and was charge sheeted in the 2G scam (all the accused were later acquitted by a trial court).

Bringing it on board was to give it ‘undue benefit’ in the form of thousands of crores of rupees at the expense of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

He went on to say that Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s claims that the decision to procure 36 aircraft, instead of the 126 in the original deal, was because of the Indian Air Force’s lack of infrastructure to park and maintain 126 aircraft, was ‘ridiculous.’

On the government’s argument that the price of the deal could not be disclosed due to secrecy agreement of 2008, he said, “The government should reveal the details now since the French government has said that it has no objections to the deal being revealed.”

Bhushan also stressed on how every institution established to stop corruption had been weakened internally in the country.

Anti-corruption slogans raised
Volunteers in white carrying large placards with phrases like “Amend the Lokayukta Act”, “Recover the loss from corruption”, and “Publish all tender details online” greeted the 300-odd people on Sunday at Kutchery Road at Mylapore who had gathered for a public meeting ‘Enga Saar Unga Sattam’ organised by Arappor Iyakkam

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Bhushan Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival