Noon meal organiser held for rape bid

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A noon meal organiser was arrested under sections of POCSO Act for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a nine-year-old girl of the school where he oversaw work in Thanjavur. The accused was identified as A Ravichandran (51).

On Thursday afternoon, a nine-year-old girl finished her lunch and went to clean her plate near the kitchen. As she neared the room, Ravichandran dragged the girl into the room and allegedly tried to sexually assault her, police said adding that the girl managed to get out of his clutches and informed her teachers.

The girl’s father then filed a complaint with the Vallam AWPS, who registered a case under sections 9 (c) (public servant committing sexual assault on a child), 9 (m) (sexual assault on a child below 12 years old), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On Saturday, Ravichandran surrendered before the police upon which he was arrested.