Stalin hits back, reiterates corruption allegations

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Chief Minister and joint convener of AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami for allegedly peddling lies, DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday stated that Palaniswami would bag the top honours if a contest was held for rewarding scam at the national level.

In a statement issued here, he said, “If a contest for giving a national award for scam is held, Edappadi Palaniswami has all qualities to receive the top honours.”

Refuting the charge that he was spreading lies every day against the State government, Stalin said Palaniswami had lost the moral right to talk about scam because he had coughed up several crores from Kuvathoor to the (St. George) Fort and had been awarding government contracts to his close relatives, worth several thousands of crores.

Levelling charges against the DMK at a government function, the Chief Minister had belittled the dignity of such functions, he said.

Saying that he was duly elected unanimously as president of the DMK, Stalin charged that Palaniswami had attained the position in the government and party through the back-door.