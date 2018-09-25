32 Tiruchy kids stuck in Manali hotel

Aadhithya M S By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A group of students of a private school in Kattur, who had gone on trip to Manali, have been confined to their hotel for the third consecutive day on Monday due to incessant rains and floods.

Around 32 students accompanied by eight teachers reached Manali on September 22.

Sources said “The students are safe. Food and essential items are available in plenty as the hotel they are staying in is 5-star rated. For safety reasons, students and teachers have been asked to stay indoors. There is nothing to panic, as the flood affected spots are at least 3 km from the hotel.”

It was also said that the students were in touch with their parents. Tiruchy Collector K Rajamani said “The return was scheduled on September 26, but if the Himachal Pradesh administration confirms it is safe, we will take measures to advance their tickets by a day by negotiating with the airlines.”