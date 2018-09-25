Apply for Defence Ministry programme by October 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The last date for submission of applications to the Defence India Startup Challenge (DISC), being organised by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), has been extended to October 31.

The Defence India Startup Challenge has been launched by the Defence Innovation Organisation with support from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence and Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog for the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) scheme. The challenge launched on August 4 by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman calls for proposals to address specific technological needs of the Indian defence establishment.

Applicants (startups/MSMEs & individuals) showing capability, intent, and promise to be able to produce functional prototypes or to productise existing technologies will be awarded up to Rs 1.5 crore, strictly on a milestone basis in the form of grant/equity/debt/other relevant structures along with incubation and mentoring support. Applications can be submitted at aim.gov.in/idex, by October 31 in the online form.

Rs 1.5 crore grant

