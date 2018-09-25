Lois Sofia is free to go aboard: Cop

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In connection with the arrest of research scholar Lois Sofia, the State Human Rights Commission summoned Pudukottai police station inspector for an inquiry. During questioning, Inspector Thirumalai said that the police would not prevent her from going abroad. Sofia along with her father A A Samy and advocates were present on the occasion.

ALSO READ | Unconditional bail granted for jailed scholar S Lois Sofia who raised 'anti-BJP' slogan at Tamilisai

Sofia was arrested by Pudukottai Police on September 4 on charges of shouting slogans against BJP government in an airline with party State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on board. Based on a complaint filed by the leader, Sofia was arrested.

Speaking to reporters, Sofia and her advocate E Athisayakumar said that she was harassed mentally for hours by the police after the arrest. During the inquiry, we submitted in writing the human rights violations committed by police during the arrest.

The human rights commission ordered SI Latha to appear before the commission during the next inquiry on October 26. The advocate noted that Sofia needed a year to complete her research in Canada.