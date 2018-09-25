Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai nominates Modi for Nobel Prize

Published: 25th September 2018 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Tamilisai Soundararajan

Tamil Nadu BJP President Tamilisai Soundararajan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP State president Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and her husband Dr P Soundararajan have nominated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 for launching the world’s largest healthcare scheme - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat).

Nominating Modi for the prize, Tamilisai and her husband said, “This path-breaking initiative of visionary Prime Minister Modi will transform the lives of millions of people, especially the underprivileged and vulnerable.”

Stating that the leading cause of poverty in India is healthcare expenditure for tertiary & secondary care, they urged the health care institutions and medical practitioners to fully utilise the scheme.

