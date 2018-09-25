Term-II textbooks to be available in a week

R Sivakumar By

CHENNAI: The authorities of the School Education department have expedited the process to ensure that term-II textbooks lands on the laps of students when they come back after holidays, in a week.

Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation officials are burning midnight oil to supply about 2.11 crore books for classes I to IX on time.

As many as 1.34 crore textbooks are meant for free distribution to pupils of government and government-aided schools while 77.51 lakh will be sold to private schools. “We have already printed 1.34 crore copies for government and government-aided schools for free distribution and 77.51 lakh copies for sale. The textbooks were moved to the offices of the district-level heads of School Education department,” a top official of TNTESC told Express.

He added that the textbooks would be transported to the respective schools at the weekend. The copies up for sales are stocked in godowns belonging to the Corporation, where students from private schools can purchase them after paying the costs online. “The online sale will begin on Tuesday. The private schools can pay online and take away the books by producing the receipts,” the official informed.

Volume-II for Plus-I

Printing of volume-II book, having 29 titles, for Plus-I students is also speeded up in order to supply to the schools by the first week of October. According to the official, 75.70 lakh volume-II books are being printed for free distribution while 30.73 lakh books will be available for sale.