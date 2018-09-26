GIM will bring investments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore to State: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

SALEM: Stressing the merit of internal democracy, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday tore into the allegations levelled by DMK president M K Stalin, claiming that the latter was running a corporate company, not a political party. He was addressing a meeting at Fort Maidan in Salem, convened by the AIADMK seeking trial into the alleged war crimes of the DMK and Congress during the last phase of the Eelam war (2009) in Sri Lanka.

Next year’s GIM

Listing out the various achievements of the incumbent party, the chief minister said that AIADMK was offering an open and an honest administration. “We have taken Tamil Nadu on the path of development. During the past Global Investor Meet (GIM), J Jayalalithaa attracted investments worth Rs 2.62 lakh crore. Next January, we will organise GIM and Rs 2.5 lakh crore investment. This will give the educated youth jobs. The DMK alleges that AIADMK is operated by BJP, but we have no alliance with the saffron party. When DMK was in alliance with the BJP 1999-2004, it was not communal. Now that we are cooperating with the Centre for development, it has of a sudden turned communal,” the chief minister pointed out.

DMK’s betrayal of Tamils

Referring to a recent interview by the former president of the Island Nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Palaniswami said that the hand of DMK-Congress alliance in the final stages of the Eelam war, which led to bloodshed of Tamils, was revealed by the ex-premier of the neighbouring State. “The then DMK president M Karunanidhi staged a three-hour fast, and claimed that a ceasefire had been effected in Sri Lanka. Believing his words, thousands came out of bunkers, only to be slaughtered by the Sri Lankan army. This statement by the former Sri Lankan president proves how the DMK-Congress alliance betrayed Tamils. This killing was pre-planned by the DMK-Congress combine, amounting to war crime. Their role in the genocide should be tried in the International Court of Justice. This meeting aims at bringing the betrayal to the notice of the Union government and the international human rights watchdogs,” the chief minister added.

Lashing out at Stalin

Taking potshots at DMK president M K Stalin, Palaniswami said that Stalin hurled wild allegations against the ruling dispensation during a meeting in Salem, forgetting that his own party was more of a corporate firm than political party.

“In many districts, DMK’s district secretary positions have become hereditary. After father, son assumes the mantle in DMK, whereas in AIADMK only merit is awarded. In AIADMK, only hardwork is valued. We do not chase after industrialists for patronage.

MGR, Jaya anecdotes

Enlightening the audience with the stories of MGR and Jayalalithaa, Palaniswami shed light on their determination by citing incidents that went on to define the Tamil Nadu politics. “When MGR was speaking in Assembly after becoming an MLA, someone grabbed the mike from him. It was then that MGR thundered that the Assembly had died and he would enter the hallowed halls only after becoming the chief minister. Similarly, when Jayalalithaa was the opposition leader, she was attacked by DMK people in the Assembly. This prompted her to take a similar vow. Both these stalwarts made their words count and became chief ministers. Despite being popularly elected, but MGR and Jayalalithaa were attacked by the DMK. The situation is quite similar now. However, DMK’s schemes would never materialise as AIADMK is a fortress of public trust and goodwill,” Palaniswami said.

Countering claims

Palaniswami said that Stalin’s allegations of him being a coward were baseless. “I have contested from Edappadi nine times, but Stalin has tried his luck from various constituencies. This proves who is coward. None in the AIADMK entered politics to amass wealth.

Everybody knows how Stalin became DMK president, but I started from the grassroots and rose through the ranks by the dint of my courage and determination. I have been a party village branch secretary, a union secretary, a district secretary and a state level functionary before becoming the CM. Stalin and me became MLAs in 1989,” the CM said.

Scotching allegations

“Stalin lodged a complaint against me, alleging I gave contract to a relative. My relative has been a contractor for over 35 years, but became my relative only two years ago. In 2010, during DMK regime, they gave 10 contracts to Ramalingam and Co, which was run by my relative. Now, he got secured a tender, which was invited by the World Bank through e-Tender process. Stalin does not know difference between relative, blood relative and a close relative. Now, Stalin has taken the issue to a court. I will produce all evidence in the court. Stalin alleges that we gave Madurai Ring Road tender to a company, in which my son’s father-in-law has 33 per cent stake. That was also an e-Tender, in which big companies participated. There is no chance of any wrongdoing,” the chief minister said, sounding a warning that people should wait and watch what happens to the DMK in ten days.

‘DMK-Cong colluded with SL’

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, speaking at a public meeting organised by AIADMK demanding to declare DMK-Congress as ‘international war criminals’ alleging that both parties had colluded with Lankan government in annihilating Lankan Tamils in 2009, said had the DMK told the UPA government that it would withdraw support if the attack on Lankan Tamils was not stopped, thousands of lives would have been saved. Just to cling to power and to get ‘rich’ portfolios, DMK remained a spectator to the killing of Lankan Tamils.

“This is in direct contrast to the attitude of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She withdrew support to Vajpayee government over Cauvery issue instead of making any compromise on the interests of the State,” Jayakumar added.